DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 1.6%

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. 656,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 322,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Get DMG Blockchain Solutions alerts:

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile (OTC:DMGGF)

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.