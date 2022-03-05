DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,921 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

PRU opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

