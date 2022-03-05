DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

