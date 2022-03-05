DNB Asset Management AS Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 840.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.09.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $325.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.06 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

