DNB Asset Management AS Has $17.40 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.21. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

