DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

NYSE:BLD opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.