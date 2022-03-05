Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 9,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 110,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.
Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 2.35.
About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
