Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.46 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 9,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 110,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Docebo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

