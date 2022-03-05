Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

