Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-$8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.02 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. 2,418,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.