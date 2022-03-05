Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Reduced by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of D opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.