Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Dominion Energy by 291.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 145,605 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

