Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

