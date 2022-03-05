Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Short Interest Up 78.8% in February

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

DIIBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,154. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.95.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

