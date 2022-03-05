Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,449 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 280,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,241 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $33.15 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

