DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

DTP opened at $52.10 on Friday. DTE Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.