DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $8.14 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00020676 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $8.45 million and $221,238.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

