Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.49

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.49 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.46). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 690,116 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUKE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

