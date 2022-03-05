DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSM opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

