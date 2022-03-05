Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 962.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 72,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

