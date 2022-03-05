Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 92,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,616. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

