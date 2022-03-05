Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Sells $254,060.52 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

