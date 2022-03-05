Dynavax Technologies Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 134.45% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

