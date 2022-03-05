Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

