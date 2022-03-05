Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.05

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $55.37 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGLE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

