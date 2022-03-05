Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

