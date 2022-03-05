Eagle Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.17 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

