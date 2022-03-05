Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.94. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

