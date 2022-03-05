Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

ETN opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Eaton by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 597,675 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $76,586,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

