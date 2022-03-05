Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

NYSE ETN opened at $149.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

