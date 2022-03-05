Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 220.0% in February

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,985. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

