Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $11.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

