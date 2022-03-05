eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

