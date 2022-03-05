Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.44 and a current ratio of 17.44.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

