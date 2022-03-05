Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.
NYSE:EC opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
