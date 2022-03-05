Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

NYSE:EC opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

