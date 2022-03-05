Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.1% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,157,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

