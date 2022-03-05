Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $80.75, but opened at $84.00. Elastic shares last traded at $86.80, with a volume of 15,784 shares.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.44.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,883,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 348,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

