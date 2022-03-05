Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

ELROF remained flat at $$6.53 on Friday. Elior Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELROF shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.55) to €8.10 ($9.10) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

