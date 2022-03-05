Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

