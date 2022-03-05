Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.
EHC stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.
Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.
