Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Andrew Law Purchases 142,850 Shares

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law purchased 142,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,833.49).

Andrew Law also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Law acquired 51,056 shares of Enteq Upstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £8,168.96 ($10,960.63).

Enteq Upstream stock opened at GBX 14 ($0.19) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.20.

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

