Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entera Bio.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ ENTX remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Monday. 25,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,346. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.
About Entera Bio
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
