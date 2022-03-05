Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Entera Bio.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTX remained flat at $$2.15 during trading hours on Monday. 25,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,346. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

About Entera Bio (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.