Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Entergy stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,532,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.
In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Entergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Entergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,048,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
