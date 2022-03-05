Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.24. 1,532,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Entergy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 536,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Entergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 675,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,048,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.