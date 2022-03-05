Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several research firms have commented on EGLX. decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 269,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

