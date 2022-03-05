Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.35. 773,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Entravision Communications (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.