Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.18. Envela shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5,057 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 4.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 614.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envela by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

