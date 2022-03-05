Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.18. Envela shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5,057 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envela (ELA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.