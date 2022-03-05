Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With high debt as a percentage of total capital, Envestnet’s capital structure puts investors at risk. The company has never declared and does not have any plan to pay out cash dividends on common stock. The only way to achieve return on investment is share price appreciation, which is not guaranteed. The company does not have enough cash to meet it debt burden. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Envestnet have declined over the past six months. On the flip side, Envestnet has strong asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. The company continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency and increase market competitiveness. Demand for personalized wealth management services are creating solid market opportunity for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services.”

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

ENV opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.48. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.