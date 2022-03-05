Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Up 72.2% in February

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 429,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

EVA traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $79.30. 468,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,167. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

