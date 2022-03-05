Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $76.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Enviva Partners traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 7848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.02.

EVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

