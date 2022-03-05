EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $540.70.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $476.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.03. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,010,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

