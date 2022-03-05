Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.15.

EQNR stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.